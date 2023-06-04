Tom Brady says he and ex wife Gisele Bundchen are 'learning' with their kids, opens up about co-parenting

Tom Brady opened up about how he has been co-parenting his two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen since their divorce. Tom said that he and Gisele have been doing an amazing job raising their two children together ever since their divorce last year. Tom Brady elaborated on his life with children and the responsibilities that they bring. Here is everything that the former quarterback has to say about co-parenting with his ex-wife.

Tom Brady on co-parenting with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tom started by saying that deciding to have kids is a big responsibility that should not be taken lightly. He focused on the fact that parents are responsible for providing values to their children to move forward in life with a solid base and foundation. Further, Tom shared how he thinks that he and Gisele Bundchen have done an “amazing job” of providing those values to their children and they will keep doing it.

Tom Brady said, “The kids aren’t finished products. At the end of the day, we’re learning along with them. And all you can do is the best you can do with the opportunities that you have, and the challenges you have, and we all have unique challenges to our life that we deal with.” The former quarterback added that there is no guidebook to life in general or building a family. The best you can do with your children is to tell them about your experiences and bring a positive attitude.

Tom Brady talks about failure and dealing with it

Brady also touched upon the subject of failure and how everyone has to face it. He said, “We’re all gonna fail. We’re all gonna have adversities in life, and I think you’re defined a lot by your adversities because those are the things in the end that challenge you to grow the most.”

When asked what he hopes to teach his children about failure, Tom Brady said that life has its ups and downs both professionally and personally, and as they move forward they need to understand failures and grow from them.

Meanwhile, Brady got married to Gisele Bundchen on February 26, 2009, in an intimate Catholic ceremony in California. In October 2022, the couple took to their Instagram and announced they have finalized their divorce. They went their separate ways after 13 years of marriage. After Tom’s divorce from Gisele, the footballer was linked with American reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

