Tom Brady Shares Cryptic Quote on Love After Gisele Bündchen Welcomes 1st Baby With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente: Check Out

Tom Brady shared his thoughts on love a day after it was confirmed that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen welcomed her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

On Thursday, February 6, the NFL star, 47, went on his Instagram Stories to share a quote about the secret to being loved.

“I really think the secret to being loved is to love. And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to having others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend,” the quote, attributed to the handle @larissa_raymond, read.

Underneath the quote, Brady wrote, “Love this.”

The news of Bündchen, 44, and Valente, 37, welcoming their first child broke on Wednesday, February 5, when TMZ reported both the mother and baby were healthy. No other details, like the baby’s sex or name, were revealed at the time, but People, citing a source, confirmed on Thursday that the pair had become parents to a baby boy. Although his first name remains unknown, the source told the outlet the newborn's middle name is River.

The name continues the tradition of Bündchen giving her kids water-themed middle names, as she shares daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, with Brady. The athlete also shares son John 'Jack' Edward Thomas, 17, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Prior to her newborn’s arrival, a source told People about the Brazilian supermodel: “She seems the happiest she’s ever been. She’s truly thriving. The baby has been a happy surprise. Joaquim can’t wait for the baby to arrive. They are planning a home birth.”

Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend were first linked romantically in 2023, shortly after Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022 and agreed to joint custody of their children.