Tom Brady wishes ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day, praises the 'amazing' women in his life

Former NFL star Tom Brady posted a lovely message for former wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen on the occasion of Mother's Day and the fans cannot stop swooning. Continue reading to know what he said in tribute to his former partner on the momentous annual day.

Tom Brady wishes Gisele Bündchen on Mother's Day

The 45-year-old former quarterback took to Instagram to wish the "amazing women" in his life on Mother's Day. His caption read, "Happy Mother's Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion, and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones."

"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most," he concluded the photo dump that included pictures of his own mother, Bündchen, as well as ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan with whom he has a 15-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Meanwhile, Brady shares two children, 13-year-old Benjamin Rein Brady, and 10-year-old Vivian Lake Brady with Bündchen. The 42-year-old supermodel commented on the Mother's Day post with a red heart emoji. The former couple divorced in October last year after being married for 13 long years. On the other hand, netizens praised Brady for giving respect to the two mothers of his three children by including them in the post.

One user wrote, "Tom Brady is such a class act [red heart emoji]." Another said, "Brady even giving shoutout to baby mommas and ex wives here. Forever the GOAT!" A third said, "Tom, so beautiful that you honor all the women who play a role in your life and your beautiful children’s lives! Keep loving!" while a fourth commented, "People take note: This is the way to co-parent. This!! [red heart emoji]."

One user replied, "Get back together" referring to Brady and Bündchen, while another said, "Class act recognizing all the mothers in your life." A third netizen wrote, "Ideally, no matter what happens in adult lives, this is how children should be able to live; surrounded by love." A fourth added, "Tom, LOVE how you not only honored your mother today, but also included the the mothers of your children and even though you are not longer together with either one of them. Very classy and mature, love that!!"

