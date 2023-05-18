Tom Brady's ex Gisele hangs out with friend Shakira months after Gerard Pique split; Meeting's details here

Shakira, who has recently moved to Miami, after her split with Gerard Pique met with her friend Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady’s ex. The singer and the supermodel were both accompanied by their children for dinner in Miami. Both friends, who have grown close over the years, sported big smiles as they made their way into the restaurant on Tuesday.

Gisele and Shakira were spotted at the Makoto restaurant in Miami on Tuesday. The dinner took place after Gisele recently split from her ex-husband Tom Brady who is an NFL star. Shakira decided to call it quits with Gerard Pique in June 2022 after cheating rumors erupted. The two friends, who have been close for years, looked cheerful as they made their way into the restaurant with their kids. Gisele was spotted wearing a white shirt and stonewashed jeans. She was clicked walking with sons Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10. Shakira opted for a lacy gray dress, a plaid shirt, and sneakers. Her two sons, Sasha and Milan, tagged along with their mom for dinner.

Tom Brady and Gisele’s split

The supermodel and athlete announced their split on October 28 after much speculation. Gisele filed for divorce because she felt that Tom “wasn't as attentive as he should've been.” An insider revealed, “That's what [Gisele] wanted: to be heard. And he wasn't hearing her.”

Gisele raised their two children while Tom was “busy following his passion.” A source close to Brady has revealed how hectic things can get for the star, “When he's in the middle of a season, [Brady] does what most NFL players do: live, breathe, eat and sleep football. Tom is more like that than. anyone.” Gisele is rumored to be dating Jiu-Jutsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Shakira was recently spotted with Tom Cruise at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. It was days after her recent move to Miami. The pair headed to a private suite soon after showing up at the venue. The stars were snapped while having an intimate conversation in the VIP lounge.

Shakira and Gisele’s dinner meeting comes soon after speculation about a possible romance between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady arose. Page Six reported that the two had struck a friendship. An insider revealed that there was “no romance” between the two and that Brady is helping Kim with real estate advice. Shakira was spotted enjoying dinner with F1 star Lewis Hamilton earlier this month. Gerard Pique has been dating his girlfriend, Clara Marti ever since his break up with Shakira.

