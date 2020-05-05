Tom Cruise and Elon Musk to collaborate with NASA to shoot an action adventure film in outer space?

Are Tom Cruise and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk collaborating with NASA to shoot an action film in outer space? Read on to find out.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk are all set to shoot a film in outer space! Tom and Elon are in early talks with NASA to shoot a feature film in space, Deadline reported. The action-adventure movie will be the first-ever feature film to be shot in outer space. While the creators are yet to share the details about the exciting project, reportedly, it is not going to be a Mission: Impossible film. Elon’s SpaceX is one of several firms that have signed a contract to develop equipment in NASA’s “Artemis” project.

The project aims to return astronauts to the moon by the year 2024, Fox Business reported. “With the Artemis program, NASA will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024,” the program’s description on NASA’s website reads. Elon’s company is developing a “Starship” lander as part of the project. While he might become the first celebrity to shoot a film in outer space, Cruise is not the only celebrity linked to spaceflight aspirations. According to a report by Reuters, Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has sold tickets to Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber for 90-minute suborbital flights. If the project comes to life, we might see Tom performing some high-octane stunts in the outer space. During the course of his acting career, the actor has already added various high-profile stunts to his credit. The actor scaled Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai for his Mission: Impossible franchise. He broke his ankle while shooting Mission: Impossible Fallout while leaping from one rooftop to the other. He even hung from a helicopter once. ALSO READ: Elon Musk announces girlfriend Grimes has given birth to their first child: Mom & baby all good

