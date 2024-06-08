Tom Cruise And Katie Holmes' Teen Daughter Suri Cruise Reveals Which College She Would Attend; Find Out Here

Suri Cruise is about to start her studies in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, this fall. Captioning “LaG Commitment Day,” the 18-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes made a TikTok video which was posted by another student at New York City’s LaGuardia High School.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter, Suri, are going to college in 2024

Suri will be attending Carnegie Mellon University. The video surfaced on the social media platform and saw her reveal her excitement about attending college. Set to Abbi Sutphen’s song Always Remember You, it showcased about twelve students wearing sweatshirts branded with their college names. In the red hoodie with the inscription “Carnegie Mellon” on its chest stood Suri. She smiled while doing silly actions like dancing with a friend while showing off the school’s name. And paired it with jeans and denim and completed the look carrying a navy blue backpack.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes supported her child during the application process. Some articles stress that Suri has always been an independent girl. Just recently, she turned eighteen years old in April.

ALSO READ: 51st Daytime Emmy Awards: The Kelly Clarkson Show Wins Outstanding Talk Series

Tom Cruise's estranged daughter and her mother, Katie Holmes, share close bond

From November 2006 until August 2012, when they divorced, Holmes and Cruise were married together as one of Hollywood's hottest married couples. Although there is a close relationship between Holmes and Suri, there is none between the teenager and his father, Tom Cruise. Suri had also reportedly ditched her father's last name in a playbill and replaced it with Noelle, which is her mother's middle name.

Advertisement

Page Six previously reported that he has not seen his daughter since 2012. In 2013, the Scientology follower acknowledged that his wife divorced him so that their daughter would be protected against the Scientology church. Tom Cruise stated this in 2013, after which he filed a divorce against her. Sources of the outlet described Suri as a very clever and mature young lady who had a clique of loyal friends.

As Katie's only daughter goes to Carnegie Mellon University, she feels the emotional turmoil before letting go of her and getting her ready for college.

Describing Suri as an amazing person, Holmes remains committed to preserving and nurturing her. Now, she is moving into her future with confidence, ready to build her own road at Carnegie Mellon while having the love and support of her mother.

ALSO READ: Dakota Fanning Reveals She Shares Birthday Tradition With Tom Cruise