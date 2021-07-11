Tom Cruise and MI co star Hayley Atwell spark fresh romance rumours as they attend Wimbledon 2021; SEE PICS

Tom Cruise attended the Wimbledon women's singles final along with Mission Impossible 7 co-stars Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff. Atwell and Cruise had previously been linked together romantically in December 2020.

The women’s finals at Wimbledon on Saturday turned out to be a star-studded one as several major celebrities attended the game. While the royal couple, Kate Middleton and Prince William were in attendance, among other famous attendees were Jonas, Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, and Pom Klementieff. While Cruise attended the match with his Mission Impossible co-stars, one can't forget that his appearance with Atwell has certainly refuelled their dating rumours.

It has been reported that Cruise got closer to Atwell during the filming of Mission Impossible 7 and speculations led to the duo being romantically linked together. While the rumours had died down after reports from the sets suggested there was nothing "romantic" between them, their recent appearance together at Wimbledon has sparked fresh rumours.

Tom and Hayley looked comfortable enjoying the Tennis game together along with their co-star Klementieff. The duo had first fueled romance rumours back in December 2020 after reports suggested that Cruise and Atwell had "hit it off from day one" according to The Sun. It was also reported by the British tabloid that Atwell and Cruise were spotted at a London screening last where they held hands, hinting at an apparent romantic connection between the co-stars.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, it seems the Wimbledon this year has been a major highlight for celebrity couple outings given how actors Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor decided to make their relationship official by making their first public appearance together at the game. Among other celebrity appearances at this year's Wimbledon season have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Eddie Redmayne among others.

