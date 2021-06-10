Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor Cruise debuts major makeover look in RARE photo

While Tom Cruise's all three kids are far, far away from the spotlight, a small update on them often ends up making headlines. And the latest one to do so is 26-year-old son Connor Cruise.

More often than not, Tom Cruise keeps his personal life fiercely private. If you've forgotten, the Mission: Impossible actor is a father of three children. He and Nicole Kidman had adopted a son and daughter, Connor and Isabelle Cruise, and he's also a father to daughter Suri whom he welcomed with ex-wife Katie Holmes. While all three kids are far, far away from the spotlight, a small update on them often ends up making headlines. And the latest one to do so is Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s 26-year-old son Connor Cruise.

Connor Cruise, loves the quiet life and fishing, but recently revealed a brand new look. Taking to Instagram, Connor debuted a major makeover look as he shared a rare selfie of himself. In the picture, Connor can be seen sporting a buzzcut and tidy facial hair as opposed to a photo shared around seven weeks ago, where he can be seen with short, curly hair and a big beard.

The 26-year-old was adopted back in 1995 by the celebrity couple soon after he was born. His older sister Isabelle was also adopted by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in 1992. The ex-couple's both kids follow in Tom Cruise's footsteps of scientology.

Nicole Kidman has been vocal about not following Scientology. In an interview back in 2018 to Australian magazine Who, the actress had revealed that she supports her kids despite not believing it.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them. And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here."

