Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter Bella flaunts her new look with a selfie; See post

Bella Kidman Cruise, the daughter of celebrated Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, prefers to stay away from the limelight completely. The star kid, who is an artist, is rarely seen making public appearances and is also not much active on social media and rarely posts her personal pictures on her Instagram handle. However, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's fans have always been highly curious about Bella, who has been considered one of the least-famous star kids in Hollywood.

Bella Kidman Cruise flaunts her new look

As mentioned before, the 30-year-old star kid rarely posts her pictures on her Instagram handle, which is majorly dedicated to showcasing her artwork. However, Bella Kidman Cruise broke the norm and finally shared a new selfie on her handle, in which she is seen flaunting her new look. Bella, who was earlier seen with shoulder-length or bob-cut hair with blonde and golden colors, has opted for a complete makeover this time.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter is seen with a short hairdo, with highlights in multiple colours in her latest picture. In the picture which is now going viral on the internet, Bella Kidman Cruise is also seen flaunting her signature collarbone tattoo. The star kid is seen in a black floral dress, which she paired with a matching cardigan, in the selfie. She completed her look with a few statement finger rings.

Check out Bella Kidman Cruise's Instagram post, below:

