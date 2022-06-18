Tom Cruise arrives in South Korea to promote Top Gun: Maverick, greets fans with 'finger heart' gesture

Tom Cruise is still riding high after Top Gun: Maverick became a box-office triumph, kicking off the summer movie season with some '80s retro flair. The actor, who turns 60 in two weeks, was seen greeting his adoring fans as he landed in South Korea during a promotional tour for the action sequel on Friday.

Tom wore a tight polo shirt, jeans, and a pair of stylish sunglasses, flashing his bright grin and flexing his huge biceps. However, in keeping with the K-pop custom, the superstar also flashed the finger heart, which elicited applause and screams from stunned fans. The actor also grinned while holding his hand like a heart and posed for photographs with the happy bunch. Meanwhile, the actor arrived in the city to promote his new film Top Gun: Maverick. Also, this is the actor's 10th visit to South Korea since his first visit back in 1994 to promote Interview with the Vampire.

Check out the pictures below:

For those unversed, Top Gun: Maverick, 36 years after its legendary predecessor, reignites the Top Gun narrative with a slew of returning and fresh characters. While the return of actor Tom Cruise to one of his most known roles has undoubtedly gotten the most attention, Top Gun: Maverick has an astounding diversity of talent in every scene. One of the film's greatest strengths, perhaps, arises from the fact that Cruise's reputation offers a perfect counterpoint to numerous new but immediately recognizable names.

Meanwhile, Tom is also gearing up for his next movie, Mission: Impossible 7 which is scheduled for a July 14, 2023 release date. On personal front, Tom has a son called Connor with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman, with whom he was married between 1990 and 2001. Isabella, the former couple's daughter, is 28 years old. Tom also has a 15-year-old daughter with ex-wife Katie Holmes, Suri. After six years of marriage, the couple divorced in 2016.

