Tom Cruise attends Mission Impossible 7 premiere; Pays tribute to ‘creative brother’ Christopher McQuarrie

Tom Cruise, the celebrated Hollywood superstar is back with the seventh installment of his highly celebrated Mission: Impossible franchise. The movie, which has been titled Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, recently had its world premiere in Rome. As per the reports, Mission: Impossible 7 will once again feature Tom Cruise as the popular character Ethan Hunt, who will be seen returning to crack a new mission with his IMF team.

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who has been a frequent collaborator of Cruise for over one and a half decades. McQuarrie has also co-written Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit the theatres in July, this year.

Tom Cruise pays tribute to 'creative brother' Christopher McQuarrie

According to the reports published by Variety, the Hollywood superstar, who attended the world premiere of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome, paid tribute to his director Christopher McQuarrie, who has been a part of his journey in cinema for over the last 16 years.

"He has had a hand in every single film I have made over the past 16 years. Uncredited, he wrote Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol," revealed the Mission Impossible star in his interaction with the media. "He has had a hand in editing and writing every single one I have ever done. He is my creative brother and an exceptional human being," concluded Tom Cruise as he opened up about his creative partnership and real-life friendship with Christopher McQuarrie.

About Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Along with Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Death Reckoning Part One features a stellar star cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Frederick Schmidt, Mariela Garriga, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, Greg Tarzan Davis, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Shea Whigham, Henry Czerny, Esai Morales, Cary Elwes, and others in the pivotal roles. The highly anticipated action thriller is slated to hit the theatres on July 12, 2023.

