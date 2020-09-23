Tom Cruise books a seat as a tourist on the October 2021 SpaceX Crew Dragon space mission
After hanging off helicopters and jumping off from one roof to another, Tom Cruise has booked a seat to space. It was previously revealed that the international actor and Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman are working on a grand scale movie that could head to space. The actor-director met NASA and Elon Musk to make the $200 million space film into a reality. And now, it has been revealed that the actor-director will venture into outer space in October 2021.
Numerous international publications, including Deadline, have reported that Space Shuttle Almanac unveiled their future plans in a series of tweets. One of the tweets revealed SpaceX Crew Dragon's plans and it mentioned a couple of familiar names. The tweet revealed SpaceX Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise and Tourist 2 Doug Liman. There is a vacant spot for a third "tourist".
Back in May, NASA had confirmed they were collaborating with Cruise on the movie. "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," they tweeted.
The big budget movie is backed by Universal Studios. The space-set action adventure was confirmed over a call with Cruise and director Liman, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and PJ van Sandwijk. Meanwhile, Cruise is currently filming of Mission: Impossible 7. It is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.
