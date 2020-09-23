  1. Home
Tom Cruise books a seat as a tourist on the October 2021 SpaceX Crew Dragon space mission

Tom Cruise is preparing to head off to space in October 2021. The actor and director Doug Liman have been listed to fly in SpaceX Crew Dragon space mission.
Tom Cruise is off to space in October 2021 with SpaceX Crew DragonTom Cruise is off to space in October 2021 with SpaceX Crew Dragon
After hanging off helicopters and jumping off from one roof to another, Tom Cruise has booked a seat to space. It was previously revealed that the international actor and Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman are working on a grand scale movie that could head to space. The actor-director met NASA and Elon Musk to make the $200 million space film into a reality. And now, it has been revealed that the actor-director will venture into outer space in October 2021. 

Numerous international publications, including Deadline, have reported that Space Shuttle Almanac unveiled their future plans in a series of tweets. One of the tweets revealed SpaceX Crew Dragon's plans and it mentioned a couple of familiar names. The tweet revealed SpaceX Pilot Lopez Alegria, Tourist 1 Tom Cruise and Tourist 2 Doug Liman. There is a vacant spot for a third "tourist". 

Back in May, NASA had confirmed they were collaborating with Cruise on the movie. "NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station! We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA’s ambitious plans a reality," they tweeted. 

The big budget movie is backed by Universal Studios. The space-set action adventure was confirmed over a call with Cruise and director Liman, Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie and PJ van Sandwijk. Meanwhile, Cruise is currently filming of Mission: Impossible 7. It is scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. 

