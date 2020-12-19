Tom Cruise ‘fairly inseparable’ from MI 7 co star Hayley Atwell? Lockdown reportedly brought duo closer

According to recent reports by Page Six, Tom Cruise is dating his Mission Impossible 7 co-star Hayley Atwell. A source recently revealed details about their alleged relationship, scroll down to see.

Tom Cruise has reportedly found love in a pandemic with Hayley Atwell. A production source told the Sun that Cruise, 58, and Atwell, 38, started dating after meeting on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7,” saying the pair “hit it off from day one.” “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable,” the source added in a statement to Page Six. It’s unknown if the “Captain America” actress is a Scientologist like Cruise. Atwell previously dated model Evan Jones, but they parted ways in 2015 after two years together.

Cruise has three children, 27-year-old Isabella and 25-year-old Connor from his marriage to Nicole Kidman, and 14-year-old Suri, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes. The relationship revelation comes as Cruise departed the set of his upcoming action flick for the holidays early after audio of him lambasting crew members for not following COVID-19 protocols went viral.

“If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone! And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too! And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again!” Cruise was heard yelling in a leaked audio clip from The Sun. In October, the actor held crisis talks with director Christopher McQuarrie days after a dozen people on set in Italy were said to have tested positive for the killer bug, The Sun reported.

It was recently also reported that five staffers on Tom Cruise’s new movie have quit after they apparently felt it was mission impossible to continue working for him when he launched a second rant onset, according to a report via The Sun.

