Tom Cruise made THIS unusual request to James Corden while visiting the TV show host in London

Tom Cruise’s habit of landing his helicopter in uncommon places has recently been a burden for James Corden, as he was asked to do the actor a favour. Cruise, while visiting London, asked Corden whether he could land his helicopter in the latter’s yard. Corden then revealed the chats he had with Cruise and how he was taken aback by the request.

“He put, ‘Can I land my heli in your yard?’ I sent back four crying emojis because who can land a helicopter in a yard? And he’s put, ‘Does that mean no?’” Corden revealed the chats with the Top Gun actor, via ET Canada. Corden then mentioned how he went ahead to let Cruise know that his helicopter would not fit in a small yard. However, the actor, most certainly not bothered, replied, “You’d be surprised where I can land.” The two of them had performed skits in Corden’s late-night show, and were out on a skydiving trip together in 2018.

In other news, this isn’t the first time the Mission: Impossible 7 actor made headlines for his helicopter. Previously, he landed in the Webb family’s field after gaining permission from the owners. According to BBC News, via ET Canada, the Webb family was asked whether they would permit an ‘unnamed VIP’, as he ‘needed somewhere to land,’ and the nearby airport was temporarily shut down.

Once landing on their garden, the actor also made it a point to know the gracious family, and later offered Webb’s children a free ride on the helicopter along with his pilot as a thank you gesture.

