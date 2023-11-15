Tom Cruise once called Brooke Shields 'irresponsible' for using antidepressants; SEE how she responded

Tom Cruise is arguably the biggest movie star in the world, with a fan-following that is rarely seen and is still prevalent. His stardom has seldom faced any questions, but even his stellar image has been mired in several controversies over the years.

One of those happened back in 2005, when Tom Cruise publicly condemned the use of antidepressants by actress Brooke Shields.

Tom Cruise on the use of antidepressants

Tom Cruise has been the poster child of Hollywood for many years, his image in the public domain is quite huge and he is considered to be one of the biggest stars to have ever graced the screen. Despite this, the actor has faced several criticisms all throughout his career. One of the biggest ones came when he rather ignorantly criticized actress Brooke Shields for the use of antidepressants to deal with her postpartum depression.

When someone says medication has helped them, it is to cope, it doesn't cure anything. There is no science. There is nothing that can cure them whatsoever,” the Top Gun star had told Access Hollywood at the time.

The actor had suggested the use of vitamins and exercise in order to deal with such diseases rather than any mind-altering drugs.

As a scientologist, the actor himself is against the use of any such drugs that can affect his mind. This statement of his was met with intense criticism from many quarters especially Brooke Shields.

ALSO READ: 'I go unconscious...': Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little; Mission Impossible star opens up about restless nights

Brooke Shields reply to Tom Cruise over his ignorant remark

Despite the stature the Mission Impossible star holds in Hollywood, he wasn't immune to any criticism that came towards him because of his remarks about Brooke Shields. The actress herself was quite vocal about the uncalled for remarks that Cruise had made against her.

“Tom should stick to saving the world from aliens and let women who are experiencing postpartum depression decide what treatment options are best for them.” Brooke Shields had written in an op-ed piece in The New York Times.

Though, in an interview with SiriusXM Brooke Shields had revealed that Cruise had later privately apologized to her for those remarks and tried to understand her perspective in a private conversation.

ALSO READ: ‘There are many Hindi movies that…’: When Tom Cruise shared his thoughts on Bollywood films and said he would 'love to do it’