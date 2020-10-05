  1. Home
Tom Cruise performs a JAW DROPPING stunt on a moving train for Mission: Impossible 7; Watch Videos

Tom Cruise performs a daredevil stunt on a moving train for Mission: Impossible 7. Onlookers and director Christopher McQuarrie share glimpses of the jaw-dropping moment.
23143 reads Mumbai
Tom Cruise performs a stunt on the train for Mission: Impossible 7Tom Cruise performs a JAW DROPPING stunt on a moving train for Mission: Impossible 7; Watch Videos
Tom Cruise is leaving no stone unturned to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience with Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. Fans have been witnessing glimpses of the action scenes in the movie. Just when we thought he has already raised a bar, Cruise surpassed our imaginations when he performed a stunt sequence on a moving train. The actor, along with the crew, found a steady foot on the roof of a train in Norway and shot a fight sequence for the MI movie.

An onlooker, who goes by the name of Fotokjerring on Instagram, shared a video taken from her car, showing the crew preparing for the scene. The video shows the crew setting up the scene while Cruise discussing the shot with one of the members. In another video, shared by actress Hayley Atwell, the actress revealed she standing on top of the train and shooting the clip. "here’s Norway in all its splendour. #setlife #missionimpossible yes, I’m standing on top of a train. #fitforpurpose," she said, sharing the video. 

Check out both the videos below: 

Meanwhile, a TikTok user also recorded a video of Cruise seated on the roof of the train and waving at the fan in between the shots. Check it out here

Director Christopher McQuarrie shared a photo from the stunning scene and wrote, "Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here." 

He added, "And, of course... The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again." 

The director confirmed that the team is now headed to Roma. Check out his post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible. On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course... The Mountain. Most of all, we give thanks to the warm and welcoming people of Norway. Your kindness and consideration are nothing less than an inspiration. We’ll miss you dearly and look forward to seeing you again. Tusen hjertelig takk. Buckle up, Roma. Here we come... #MI7MI8

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on

