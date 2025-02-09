Tom Cruise Recalls Misson Impossible's THIS Intense Stunt That Led Him To 'Pass Out'; Says 'When You Stick...'

Everyone knows how Tom Cruse loves doing his own stunts, no matter how deadly they could be. It is also a given fact that doing those stunts is not an easy task. Similarly, the actor recounted performing a particular scene, which resulted in him passing out.

Cruise revealed about that stunt while having a chat with the Empire outlet. The scene in question includes his character Ethan Hunt dangling off of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane wing. This was shot in the air in South Africa. That scene was reportedly filmed at 10,000 feet.

The actor revealed to the publication, “When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen.” Cruise continued, “So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit.”

The filmmaker, Christopher McQuarrie expressed to the outlet that there are stunts that will end up melting one’s brain. He added that they would be “any day in Africa” where the lead actor would perform something that would top anything he had ever done previously.

The director also talked about one more scene that surpasses the intensity of the aforementioned stunt, the one that Cruise performed underwater. While talking about the unnamed stunt, he shared, “I truly want to puke thinking about the stress.” The filmmaker labeled it as “intense.”

Mission: Impossible– The Final Recoking is slated to be released on May 23, 2025.