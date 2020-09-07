  1. Home
Tom Cruise restarts Mission: Impossible 7 shoot in Norway; Director teases fans with a breathtaking set photo

Taking to Instagram was Mission: Impossible 7 director Christopher McQuarrie, who teased fans by sharing a breathtaking set photo from Norway where Tom Cruise has restarted shoot after months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
38900 reads Mumbai
Tom Cruise restarts Mission: Impossible 7 shoot in Norway; Director teases fans with a breathtaking set photo
Amongst the upcoming films that suffered at the hands of the COVID-19 pandemic was Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 7. In February, production was supposed to kickstart in Venice before moving to Rome. However, since the coronavirus situation in Italy became worse, the shoot had to stalled. Then, in July, the Mission: Impossible 7 crew along with Cruise were allowed to shoot without the 14-day quarantine mandatory regulation. Currently, the team is in Norway and as revealed by director Christopher McQuarrie, the filming has officially begun.

Taking to Instagram, McQuarrie shared a breathtaking set photo in which an unidentified man was spotted atop a scaffolding with the picturesque mountain view engulfing the background. Judging by the snap, you can expect the kind of high octane action sequences Tom is going to be performing. "Action... #MI7 Day 1," the filmmaker, who has also directed Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible - Fallout, captioned his IG post.

Check out Christopher McQuarrie's IG post of Mission: Impossible 7's Norway set photo below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Action... #MI7 Day 1

A post shared by Christopher McQuarrie (@christophermcquarrie) on

Mission: Impossible 7 cast member Pom Klementieff showed her love with several emojis while Hayley Atwell gushed, "See you soon..."

We can't wait to see Tom Cruise back as IMF agent Ethan Hunt!

Are you excited for Mission: Impossible 7? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Tom Cruise 'loves' Tenet after watching it in a movie theatre; Ranveer Singh calls him a 'superstar'

Also starring Ving Rhames, Simon Peg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Esai Morales, Mission: Impossible 7 is looking at a November 19, 2021 release. Moreover, Mission: Impossible 8 is scheduled to release on November 4, 2022.

Credits :Instagram,Getty Images

