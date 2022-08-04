Tom Cruise to return for 'gnarlier' project with director Christopher McQuarrie after Mission Impossible 8

Tom Cruise after stepping out of the massive success of Top Gun: Maverick is all set for his next action franchise, the Mission Impossible films to release. It has been reported that the seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible movies will be released as Dead Reckoning – Part 1 and Dead Reckoning – Part 2. During a recent appearance on the Light The Fuse Podcast, director Christopher McQuarrie spoke about Cruise's MI future and more.

While there have been speculations that Tom may be wrapping up the Mission Impossible franchise with the eighth film, the director said, "Let me tell you, I’ve been working with Tom Cruise for 15 years and I cannot tell you the number of times I’ve been standing next to the man, witnessed an event and then read about it in the trades the next day and none of what they describe is actually true."

Suggesting that Mission Impossible franchise may not be coming to an end, the director further also teased another project that he could work with Cruise on following the release of Dead Reckoning. The director confirmed that he already has a new movie for Cruise and described it as "gnarlier" than the Mission: Impossible movies.

Teasing further about their future project, the filmmaker further maintained that while it's still under wraps, he noted that it's something they have talked about for a long time. He further also added, "It’s way outside of what you’re used to seeing Tom do." As for the Mission Impossible films, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will release in theatres on July 14 whereas the second part will be out in 2024.

