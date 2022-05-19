Tom Cruise reveals why he still does his own stunts in movies; Find out

Tom Cruise reveals why, despite the risk, he continues to do his own stunts in movies. Movies like Risky Business, Top Gun, and Rain Man established Cruise in the 1980s, but the actor has since become identified with major blockbuster action filmmaking and stunt work, owing primarily to the Mission: Impossible series.

The most recent instalment in the series, Mission: Impossible - Fallout, pushed Cruise's Ethan Hunt to new heights – literally – and saw Cruise do hundreds of HALO (high altitude, low opening) leaps from a massive cargo aircraft for one of the film's trademark set-pieces. The sequel to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, now named Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part I, has already been revealed to have even more death-defying exploits, including one especially stunning moment in which Cruise rides a motorbike over a cliff. Top Gun: Maverick, the action-packed planned sequel to Cruise's 1986 smash, maintains Cruise's commitment to real-world stunts, with genuine fighter planes employed for many of the film's aerial scenes.

However, Cruise sat down for a “MasterClass Conversation" ahead of the screening of Top Gun: Maverick at the Cannes Film Festival, explaining why he stays so devoted to completing his own stunts. The actor's reaction, acquired by The Hollywood Reporter, is brief and confident, with Cruise hinting that completing his own stunts is just a part of who he is. Tom said, "No one asked Gene Kelly, 'Why do you dance? Why do you do your own dancing?'"

It remains to be seen what surprises Cruise has in store for fans over the next decade of his career, but his latest statements confirm that stunt work is very much a part of who he is and that spectators should simply go along for the trip instead of questioning "Why?"

