Tom Cruise Rewind: Did you know the Top Gun: Maverick star almost played Iron Man instead of Robert Downey Jr?

One of the major reasons why the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) fans were in a state of grief as Tony Stark breathed his last in Avengers: Endgame is because of what Robert Downey Jr. made of Iron Man, over a decade and more. While Robert has shared on many occasions that playing Iron Man drastically changed his life for the better, Marvel fans will agree that it was RDJ's contribution too that made the MCU such a massive success as it enjoys today. The saying is true; Robert Downey Jr. is Iron Man and Iron Man is Robert Downey Jr!

It's almost unfathomable to even digest a scenario when Downey didn't play Tony Stark but did you know, his Tropic Thunder co-star Tom Cruise was in the running to play the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist. This news has circulated amongst the fandom for many years with many edits showcasing what a Tom Cruise led Iron Man would look like. In a 2018 interview with ComicBook, the Top Gun: Maverick star spoke candidly about almost playing Iron Man, which isn't as "almost" as one was speculating. "Not close. Not close, and I love Robert Downey Jr. I can't imagine anyone else in that role and I think it's perfect for him," Tom shared.

Furthermore, when asked if we would ever see him in a superhero movie, Cruise revealed that when he looks at a movie, he doesn't rule anything out. For him, it's about the story and whether it interests him while also trying to feel if this is what the audience would like to see him in. It's also about what can he learn from the movie and what he can contribute. That's how the 57-year-old actor chooses his movies.

Do you think Tom Cruise could have done justice to Iron Man like Robert Downey Jr. has? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

For now, RDJ is in the process of distancing himself from his most iconic role as revealed by the actor himself in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I am not my work. I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character. And it sucks, because the kid in all of us wants to be like, 'No. It's always going to be summer camp and we're all holding hands and singing 'Kumbaya," Robert stated.

"Initially, by creating and associating and synergizing with Tony Stark and the Marvel Universe... and being a good company man, but also being a little off-kilter, being creative and getting into all these other partnerships, it was a time when... what do they say? Owners start looking like their pets," Downey added to THR about bidding farewell to Iron Man.

Moreover, when Parade asked the Dolittle star about Iron Man's future, the 55-year-old actor stated, "The war for me is over. I personally have alighted to greener pastures."

