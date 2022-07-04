Tom Cruise rings in his 60th birthday in style; Top Gun: Maverick star attends 2022 British Grand Prix

Tom Cruise turned 60 on July 3 and the actor celebrated his birthday in style as he attended the 2022 British Grand Prix and supported his close friend Lewis Hamilton at the same. The actor was seen flashing a wide smile as he greeted fans during his attendance and was also seen having a great time with his fellow VIP attendees at the game.

For his birthday outing, the Top Gun: Maverick star kept things casual as he stepped out sporting a casual light blue polo shirt along with a jacket and teamed it up with his signature aviator sunglasses, and dark trousers. Cruise was seen showing his support for Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton as he said told Martin Brundle for Sky Sports, "Lewis always. "He's a great friend of mine. I hope he has a great day."

The actor was also spotted attending Adele's concert at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London ahead of his birthday. The singer's performance had a star-studded turnout as apart from Cruise, the likes of Natalie Portman, Idris Elba, and the cast of Heartstopper also were in attendance.

Check out Tom Cruise's photos from 2022 British Grand Prix here:

Apart from his birthday, Tom also had other big news to celebrate recently as his film, Top Gun: Maverick passed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office as reported by Variety. It became the actor's first film to reach the major milestone, following his last global earner being 2018's Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which earned USD 791.1 million. After attaining the massive milestone, Tom took to Twitter to thank the audience and wrote, "To all the films in release, to all the studios, and to all the exhibitors: congratulations. To the audience: thank you for venturing out and allowing us to entertain you. See you at the movies."

