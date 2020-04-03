Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick & Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place II get new release date amid COVID 19 crisis

Amid the ongoing COVID 19 crisis, Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick and Emily Blunt’s A Quiet Place II have been given a new release date.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch Tom Cruise in action in his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick. According to the latest reports, release date of the eagerly awaited film has been moved from June 24 to December 23. The upcoming movie is a follow-up of Cruise’s 1986 film and it will feature the Hollywood star reprising his role as US Naval aviator Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In addition to this, Emily Blunt starrer A Quiet Place II also has a new release date.

The sequel to the 2018 silent blockbuster, which was scheduled to hit the movie theatres on March 20, will now release on September 4. The release of the horror-thriller film was put on hold amid the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown. “As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together,” John Krasinski had announced. The upcoming movie will be a continuation of the 2018 film’s storyline that focused on a family struggling to survive in a world overrun by monsters that kill at the slightest sound.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Cruise’s adventure-action film features Mitchell trying to deal with his past. Earlier this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the makers of the seventh movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise announced pack up in Venice due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy. While the movie was scheduled to film some important scenes in the country, after more than 150 confirmed Coronavirus cases were reported, the production house decided to cancel the filming schedule. ALSO READ: Money Heist Season 4 Review: La Casa de Papel delivers another SPECTACULAR season; Professor & Tokyo stand out

