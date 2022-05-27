Tom Cruise says 'hope you enjoy the ride' as Top Gun: Maverick releases 36 years after its original film

Top Gun: Maverick releases in theatres on May 27 and as the much-anticipated sequel hits the screens, the film's lead star Tom Cruise took to Twitter to share a post for fans ahead of the same. Cruise returns with the sequel after 36 years since the original film came out. While the original film became one of the actor's biggest hits of his career, fans have been hopeful the same happens for the sequel as well.

Taking to Twitter, Cruise shared his excitement over the release of his new film and wrote, "36 years after the first film, #TopGun: Maverick is finally here. We made it for the big screen. And we made it for you, the fans. I hope you enjoy the ride this weekend." Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Jay Ellis in lead roles.

The trailers and promos of the film have shown how it's going to be an out and out action-adventure and in a promotional video for the film, Cruise previously also revealed the intense training he designed for his co-stars before they began shooting for the film. He said, "We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically. Because if we're gonna do it, we're gonna fly in the F-18."

Tom previously also gushed about his co-stars calling them "extraordinary" as he maintained that he's thrilled to see what they have accomplished during the course of filming. The film directed by Joseph Kosinski is all set to hit the screens on May 27.

