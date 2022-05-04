Tom Cruise says 'I'm sorry you got fired' as he jokes about James Corden's departure from the Late Late Show

Following James Corden's recent announcement of his departure from the Late Late Show, Tom Cruise visited his show and poked fun at the talk show host leaving the late-night show scene. The Top Gun: Maverick actor made his first live talk show appearance in a long time with Corden and threw jabs at the host as he delighted fans with his light-hearted comedy.

On Tuesday, while Corden made his usual green room check-in with Tom Cruise and his co-star Monica Barbaro from the show set, a smiling Cruise said, via ET, "James! It's such a privilege to be here, and I'm sorry about the news," and the actor quipped, "I'm sorry you got fired." For those unversed, Corden informed his audience that he was to quit his position as the host of the popular talk show last Thursday, in an emotional monologue. According to reports, Corden will leave the show next year in September and finish more than 8 years on the show.

Cruise continued to tease Corden as he added, "But I just wanted you to know that I'm here for you." The actor continued, without letting James get in a word, "I'm here for you tonight, and for whatever you need... I would not have fired you." Corden then jumped on board and improvised, "Well, I would love it if you could lend me some money." Cruise remarked, "I told you, anything, James, anything," while the audience laughed in the background.

Check out Tom Cruise and James Corden's hilarious moment on the show below:

