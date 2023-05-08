Tom Cruise says King Charles III ‘can be his wingman anytime’ in his Coronation Concert tribute; Here’s why

Tom Cruise paid an impressive tribute to King Charles III at his coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. The actor showcased his aeronautical abilities in the short video clip played at the event. In the video, Cruise can be seen sitting in his very own P-51 WW2 fighter plane, as he spoke directly to King Charles III.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," he said before he saluted the new King and jetted off.

Tom Cruise’s video message to King Charles III

The Top Gun: Maverick actor’s pre-recorded video message was reportedly played during a pre-recorded segment that was played at the event. The segment revealed quite a few unknown facts about King Charles, including the fact that the 74-year-old monarch received pilot training from the Royal Air Force in the 1970s. The video also revealed that he flew helicopters with the Royal Navy. Till the 1990s, the video said, King Charles would routinely fly himself to and from appointments in an aircraft belonging to the Queen's Flight.

This is why Tom Cruise’s ‘wingman’ comment seems like an apt tribute to the new King.

More about King Charles III’s concert

King Charles III’s coronation concert was attended by 20,000 members, including invited guests and the common public, while millions across the globe streamed the event on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2, and BBC Sounds. The royal event took place on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle where Prince William and Kate Middleton reside. It is a beloved residence of the Royal Family, and the late Queen Elizabeth II spent her last years there.

BBC Chief Content Officer, Charlotte Moore said, "We are bringing the nation together for this once-in-a-generation occasion, broadcast exclusively across the BBC live from Windsor Castle. We have a world-class lineup of performers to look forward to for what promises to be a very special night of celebration and entertainment."

Performers at the royal event included the likes of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings, and Alexis Ffrench.

