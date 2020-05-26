Tom Cruise as Shah Rukh, Tom Hanks as Amitabh; Here's how Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would look in Hollywood

Karan Johar, if you ever decide to take Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to Hollywood, here are a few casting options to help you kick off the project.

Before we start with our bizarre reimagination, let us give you a fair warning. This is a work of fiction and we would love it if you would treat it that way. That being said, welcome to the portal of our crazy minds where we sat down to turn our favourite Bollywood movies into a possible Hollywood flick. In today's edition, we picked out 's bigger than life Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While the Bollywood version starred the best of Bollywood at the time - Kajol, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Amitabh Bachchan, and - we began to wonder, "What would K3G look like if it were made in Hollywood?"

Well, here's the answer to it. We think it would be as dramatic and as star-studded as possible. If budget is not a concern for KJo, here's a pitch we would like to make Dharma Productions, hoping they would fuel our wildest dreams. To begin with, if K3G would be made internationally, it would be set in England. Because we honestly feel that the Raichand vibe belongs in the UK, if not India.

That being said, Tom Hanks would be the head of the family. We know, we love him as the softy that he is. But we would love to experience our hearts break as Hanks disowns his son. But who would be an ideal match for the character of his son? Technically, Rahul is adopted. Keeping this in mind and the fact that Yash Chopra wanted to make Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge with Tom Cruise, we think the Mission: Impossible actor would come close to SRK's role and characters in the movie.

But who will be his Anjali? We pick our rom-com queen Anne Hathaway for the role. Imagine her chasing Cruise off assuming he wanted to buy her bakery (videsi hai, it can't be your mithai ki dukaan, that is categorically middle class.) Who would play Poo? Think glamour in the US and the first name that popped in our head was XOXO Blake Lively. We would give all our quarantine savings to watch her shake a leg to You Are My Sonia, wearing to different shoes.

And her love interest? Well, undoubtedly Bradley Cooper. We debated between him and Chris Evans but Cooper shares close resemblance with Hrithik so... But the million-dollar question is: Who can play Jaya Bachchan? We bow down to Meryl Streep and beg Karan, if ever he makes a Hollywood version, to beg the Oscar Award winner to join this stellar cast.

There, our crazy imagination (courtesy the lockdown) is out! What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments below. Do you have a different casting? Let us know that as well below.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×