Tom Cruise shares an emotional BTS pic from Top Gun: Maverick; Anil Kapoor hypes his Mission Impossible costar

Celebrating Top Gun day, superstar Tom Cruise posted a rather emotional pic of his looking at the co-stars from the original Top Gun on a poster. Anil Kapoor reacts in the comments.

Top Gun day is celebrated as an almost patriotic day to remember the release of the 1986 cult Top Gun that launched Tom Cruise’s career into the stratosphere by buckling him on a fighter plane. On the 35th anniversary of Top Gun day, Tom Cruise posted an emotional picture of him where he is standing in front of the all-star-cast poster of the original film. The still is from the film, where Tom is standing in a scene with a fighter pilot’s jacket giving a wonderful shot fondly remembering the co-pilots he has served with.

The sequel to Top Gun called Top Gun: Maverick had already released the official trailer in 2020, which met with a mindboggling response from the audience. Cruise is known to be performing his own stunts however deadly they may be and he is actually flying the jets at an unimaginable speed like a pro. Tom’s death-defying stunt imagery merged with the beautifully haunting cinematography of Claudio Miranda makes every second of the trailer worth revisiting. Anil Kapoor who has co-starred with Tom Cruise in the 2011 blockbuster Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol wrote, “Looking forward Tom” in the comment section awaiting the release of the second installment.

Click here to see Tom Cruise’s post:

The second installment in the franchise will take forward the arc of arrogant fighter jet pilot Maverick played by Cruise, who has spent lifetime belittling orders and perhaps will come of age now. The initial release date of Top Gun: Maverick was 23rd December 2020 but the massive COVID outbreak pushed the completed film just like hundreds of others and Cruise went busy shooting for the upcoming Mission Impossible franchise. Now, the release date is touted to be 19 November 2021.

