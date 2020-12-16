Tom Cruise SLAMS crew for disobeying COVID rules; Screams ‘people are losing homes cause our industry is shut’

Tom Cruise recently flew into a rage after he saw crew members not abiding by COVID safety guidelines, scroll down to see what he said after that.

Tom Cruise went on a profanity-ridden rant against the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 after employees broke the COVID-19 rules that are in place to keep everyone safe. An audiotape was leaked to The Sun in which Tom‘s rant can be heard. “If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again,” he said. The Sun reported that Tom “flew into a rage” after he saw two crew members standing less than three feet from each other at a computer screen. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers,” Tom said in the rant.

“That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down,” Tom said. “We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.” Mission: Impossible 7 has been filming around Europe for the last few months and there have been instances of COVID cases on set. Tom reportedly paid euros 500,000 out of his own pocket to rent an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to safely isolate on.

You can read a full transcript of the rant below via The Sun.

“We want the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing! I’m on the phone with every f–king studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf–kers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f–king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it – that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again.”

“That’s it! No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f-ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f–king industry! So I’m sorry I am beyond your apologies. I have told you and now I want it and if you don’t do it you’re out. We are not shutting this f–king movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again you’re f–king gone — and you are — so you’re going to cost him his job, if I see it on the set you’re gone and you’re gone. That’s it. Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that you have? Because I will deal with your reason. And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired. That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here. That’s it. That’s it guys. Have a little think about it. . .[inaudible].”

“That’s what I think of Universal and Paramount. Warner Brothers. Movies are going because of us. If we shut down it’s going to cost people f–king jobs, their home, their family. That’s what’s happening. All the way down the line. And I care about you guys, but if you’re not going to help me you’re gone. OK? Do you see that stick? How many meters is that? When people are standing around a f–king computer and hanging out around here, what are you doing? And if they don’t comply then send their names to Matt Spooner. That’s it.”

