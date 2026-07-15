Tom Cruise Spills the Tea About Finding the Right Tone for Digger: ‘You Have Got To Feel Your Way Through It’

Tom Cruise is all set to star in the lead role in the satirical dark comedy film Digger. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film’s trailer was recently unveiled, showcasing a cascade of comedy unfolding after a catastrophe.

As the global superstar joins hands with Iñárritu, the actor reflected on how the film’s journey became a process of discovering new layers within the character.

Tom Cruise calls Digger a journey of finding layers

In an official reaction to Digger, Tom Cruise said, “It's just layers, you're just finding it, and Alejandro G. Iñárritu always was very deliberate about what he wanted with the character. And he showed me this thing, I was just like, oh, my God, this guy's got cojones.”

The superstar added, “Tone is something that you have to discover. You don't just read it. You’ve got to feel your way through it. You’ve got to look at the lens, and he's (Alejandro G. Iñárritu) developing it. And we just had a lot of fun finding those layers. He and I both together, and it just happens.”

Digger follows Digger Rockwell, an oil baron described as "the most powerful man in the world." Rockwell's company inadvertently triggers a catastrophic ecological crisis that threatens to escalate into a global conflict. He must then race against time to convince the world that he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he helped create destroys everything.

With Tom Cruise in the title role, the trailer features the actor in an aged and unrecognizable look, taking on a completely new avatar. Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman , Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, and others in key roles.

Watch the trailer here:

The satirical dark comedy is slated to release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2026. Co-written, co-produced, and directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film also has Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman as co-screenwriters.

The film’s soundtrack is composed by Cosmo Sheldrake, while Emmanuel Lubezki serves as the cinematographer. Stephen Mirrione and Conor O'Neill serve as the editors.

ALSO READ: The Devil’s Mouth on OTT: When and Where to Watch Kathryn Newton’s Survival Thriller Online