Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick's second trailer to be out today; Read Details

Tom Cruise has recently teased his fans by sharing a poster from his movie Top Gun: Maverick on his Instagram handle. Moreover, the movie's much - awaited second trailer is going to be dropped today.

Top Gun: Maverick happens to be one of the most awaited movies of 2020. The movie has been making a lot of headlines ever since its inception. It will witness the handsome hunk Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete Maverick Mitchell. The Hollywood star recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a brand new poster of the movie along with a special message for all his fans. Yes, Tom has teased us about the trailer which will be out today!

The new poster of Top Gun: Maverick features Tom Cruise and appears intriguing. The actor looks suave as usual as he stands nearby a fighter jet while looking into the sky. Clad in a white t – shirt and blue denims, Tom looks dapper as he puts his hands in the pockets and catches a glimpse of certain planes hovering above him up in the sky. The bluish background further adds weightage to the picture.

Check out Tom Cruise’s latest Instagram post below:

For the unversed, it’s the second trailer of the movie which will be dropped by the makers today. The first trailer of Top Gun: Maverick has already been released and received humongous response from the audiences. Apart from Tom Cruise, the movie also stars Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman and Val Kilmer in the lead roles. It has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020 much to the excitement of the audiences.

