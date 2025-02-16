Tom Cruise Steals the Spotlight at Star-Studded Pre-BAFTA Bash; Reunites with Demi Moore and More

Tom Cruise attracts A-list crowd at Charles Finch & Chanel pre-BAFTA party as Tinseltown's finest reportedly jetted into 5 Hertford Street club Mayfair.

The Mission: Impossible actor was at the center of everyone's attention as he got busy with celebrity small talk, warm hugs, and industry tittle-tattle as reported by Deadline. Cruise engaged in deep conversation with Lupita Nyong'o, inviting her to come see the set of Alejandro G. Iñárritu's latest movie, which is being filmed at Pinewood Studios.

According to the outlet, shortly afterward, he greeted Demi Moore, hugging her in a warm embrace as they blithered about Moore's stellar performance in The Substance, which earned her major nominations this awards season. About three decades ago, Crusie and Moore shared the screen together on Rob Reiner's A Few Good Men (1992).

Sebastian Stan, who earned critical acclaim as well as an Oscar nod for playing young Donald Trump in The Apprentice, also welcomed Cruise. Meanwhile, Stan's co-star Jeremy Strong announced plans to embark on a London theater project over the next few years.

Mission Impossible alum Vanessa Kirby, with her sister Juliet, reportedly watched on as Cruise walked through the crowd with ease.

At a central table, Cruise chatted with Conclave director Edward Berger and filmmaking legend Jerry Bruckheimer, a table for the central figures in the movie industry.

The night also welcomed a string of stars, including Top Gun: Maverick's Glen Powell, as well as Jared Leto, Riz Ahmed, James Corden, and more, as the outlet reported.

Though buzz swirled around his future projects, Cruise kept mum, hinting only that he was editing, filming, and gearing up for new projects all at once. Cruise pointed at Riz Ahmed and said to the outlet, "I’m working with him and Alejandro at Pinewood."

Tom is set to star in Broadsword and The Gauntlet directed by Christopher McQuarrie as well as The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu's upcoming film.