Tom Cruise still stands by his aggressive rant from Mission Impossible 7 sets; Says ‘There was a lot at stake’

Tom Cruise is breaking his silence on his aggressive rant from MI7 sets. If you missed it, back in December 2020, an audio clip of Tom Cruise was leaked in the press, the clip featured him yelling at the crew of Mission: Impossible 7 for breaking COVID-19 protocols to keep everyone safe while filming. Since then, many insiders from the movie’s filming crew have opened up about Tom’s aggression, and now, for the first time, Tom is addressing his outburst.

The 58-year-old actor spoke to Empire magazine and reflected on the rant. “I said what I said,” he stated. “There was a lot at stake at that point… But it wasn’t my entire crew. I had the crew leave the set, and it was just select people.” He added that filming was “never shut down again… And here we are, continuing to film. I do Zoom parties and kids’ parties also, you know!” “All those emotions were going through my mind,” he added. “And for the whole crew to know that we’d started rolling on a movie was just a huge relief… It was very emotional.”

The leaked audio heard Tom allegedly saying the following about crew members not following distancing rules: “If I see you do it again, you’re f–king gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f–king do it again,” he said. “They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf–kers.” “That’s it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their f–king homes because our industry is shut down,” Tom said. “We are not shutting this f–king movie down. Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re f–king gone.”

