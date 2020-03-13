Tom Cruise surprised his Top Gun: Maverick co star Glen Powell with the best Christmas gift ever; Find Out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Tom Cruise had made his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell’s Christmas extra special by surprising him with probably the best Christmas gift of his life. Tom generously gifted Glen flying lessons. Glen wanted to learn to fly after watching Tom effortlessly glide in the sky. And the 57-year-old actor made sure Glen got what he wanted. The 31-year-old actor couldn’t stop gushing about his experience and posted a video on Instagram. “Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot’s dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it,” he wrote in the caption.

“After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels...and for Christmas, Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I’m the real deal,” the actor revealed alongside the video of his first solo flight. Glen looks excited in the video as his flight instructor tears off his shirt.

Check out the post here:

“It’s a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher’s finally “off your back. My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn’t rip off my clothes after every flight. Thank you Walt for being my sky shepherd, thank you Shane for making my @corsair_aviation experience effortless, and thank you Tom for being my hype man every step of the way,” he concluded the caption. While the film is scheduled to release in June. Last month, the makers of the film announced wrap up in Venice due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus makes it 'Mission: Impossible' for Tom Cruise to film for MI 7; Deets Inside

Read More