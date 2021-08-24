Tom Cruise takes break from Mission: Impossible 7 shoot; DEVOURS Chicken Tikka at Asha Bhosle's UK restaurant

Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise took some time out from shooting MI7 and spent the weekend devouring some Indian food! The Hollywood legend was spotted enjoying Chicken Tikka Masala at veteran singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha in Birmingham, UK. Tom isn’t the first celebrity to rave about the restaurant, the place has also found fans in stars like Ed Sheeran and The Rolling Stones! The restaurant--Asha’s captured the MI7 star’s visit and shared a picture of Tom and revealed how the star ordered a second plate of Chicken Tikka Masala because he loved it so much.

In the picture, Tom can be seen posing with the restaurant team outside the venue. In the caption, the restaurant called Cruise’s second order the “greatest compliment” ever. “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome @tomcruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening. Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment,” their caption read.

Singer Asha Bhosle also posted about Tom’s visit to her restaurant and wrote: “I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon.”

If you didn’t know, Tom is currently in the UK to shoot his highly anticipated film Mission Impossible 7. The film had been delayed due to COVID restrictions last year but the shooting is finally on track. Back when the shooting started last year, Tom had a controversial outburst on set when he found out about the crew not following COVID safety protocols.

Also Read:​​ Tom Cruise SLAMS crew for disobeying COVID rules; Screams ‘people are losing homes cause our industry is shut’