Tom Cruise takes every mistake ‘personally if the protocol is broken’ on Mission: Impossible 7 sets?

According to recent reports via People magazine, Tom Cruise is highly sensitive and is known to take every mistake on MI7 sets very “personally.”

Tom Cruise is a "perfectionist" who takes any violations of the COVID-19 protocol he helped set up on the Mission: Impossible 7 set "personally," a report via People magazine states. If you missed it, Cruise previously made headlines after a recording released by The Sun captured his on-set outburst. In the audio clip, he can be heard lambasting two crew members who violated pandemic precautions. Now, a source who’s working closely on the movie opened up to People magazine and said: “It’s hard to [describe] how incredibly intense and focused he is on making every movie the absolute best possible. The Mission: Impossible movies are very special to him.” “They are ‘his’ movies. Tom helped set up the COVID protocol. Of course, he takes it personally when the protocol is broken,” the tipster added.

The insider went on to claim that in all the year’s Cruise has been shooting Mission: Impossible, he never raised his voice because he was so focused on filming. What makes this movie different is that the actor must make everyone safe, the source added. Another production insider claimed that Cruise is a “perfectionist” who “wants others to follow suit.” The source added that since his “whole life is his work,” the actor makes things right “when he sees something less professional.”

Cruise is also allegedly feeling the pressure of filming during the coronavirus pandemic and doesn’t want another disruption to happen, especially since there’s a lot at stake. In the leaked audio, the action star can be heard yelling at some crew members he apparently saw violating the social distancing protocols in place. “I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you m************. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!” Cruise said in the recording.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise’s aggressive rant on COVID safety measures prompts MI7 staffers to quit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×