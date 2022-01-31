Tom Cruise teases new footage of Top Gun: Maverick in AFC Championship promo; WATCH

Tom Cruise gave a glimpse of some new footage from one of his most-anticipated movies, Top Gun: Maverick ahead of the AFC Championship as he appeared in a promo for the same. The promo featured Cruise discussing the two teams that are playing for the championship while footage from the upcoming sequel can be seen being played in the background.

In the promo, the footage shown from Top Gun: Maverick showcases some key moments from the film including a scene where Cruise is seen with two jets in the background on an aircraft carrier. Another bit shows him on a motorcycle. In the video, we also see Cruise's Maverick flying a jet as he says, "We root for the bold, the brave. The risk-takers who are pushed to the very limit to succeed."

The promo also features Tom mouthing a popular line from the original Top Gun film as he concludes the video saying, "So let's kick the tires and light the fires because the time is now."

As for the much-awaited action film that is getting a sequel decades later, Cruise will be seen reprising his role as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is slated to premiere on May 27 in theatres and stats Cruise in the same role that he first played 36 years ago in the original. The film's premiere was originally set for June 24, 2020, but has since been pushed back multiple times due to the delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

