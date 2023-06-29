Tom Cruise urges fans to watch rival movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, despite Mission Impossible 7 release

Tom Cruise is back again to save Hollywood’s ass, as Steven Spielberg would have said. But literally, after doing the unthinkable last year and reviving the Summer Blockbuster genre with Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is back at it this year.

This time though, he is not alone. Accompanying the much-awaited Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, are some other summer heavyweights, like Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer; Margot Robbie’s Barbie, and Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Tom Cruise wants you to check out all Summer blockbusters

In an Instagram post, which showed him standing in front of the new Indiana Jones poster, Tom Cruise commented on the legacy of a star as big as Harrison Ford. He congratulated the legendary actor for creating one of the most ‘iconic’ characters in World Cinema.

Doubling down on his magnanimous nature, he showered praises on the other two big blockbusters coming out in July, that being Cillian Murphy’s Oppenheimer and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie.

He added that he loves a double feature and it doesn’t get more exciting than to see two films of such a diverse nature, released with each other.

Tom Cruise is not alone in saving Hollywood this year

While there is a significant chance that such a tough competition in July will end up losing the legendary star some more millions he would have made on his latest movie, it seems to be absolutely worth it.

Above all, Tom Cruise seems to love cinema, and seeing such an intense battle between great summer blockbusters is something that would delight him to no end. It is quite remarkable how, some of the best crowd-pleasers of the year are releasing together, rejuvenating the summer blockbuster with that classic feel.



