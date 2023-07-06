Tom Cruise wishes to follow Harrison Ford’s footsteps; ‘I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him’

Tom Cruise, the Hollywood superstar is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated project Mission Impossible: Death Reckoning Part One. The highly anticipated project, which is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, has been garnering the attention of film fanatics across the globe with its stellar trailer and promo videos. However, recently it was rumored that Tom Cruise might quit the Mission Impossible franchise, after the release of Death Reckoning Part Two. However, the actor brushed off the rumors and revealed his future plans for the project, recently.

Tom Cruise wants to follow Harrison Ford's footsteps

In a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Tom Cruise brushed off the reports which suggested that he is planning to quit the celebrated action thriller franchise. Interestingly, the Hollywood superstar also revealed that he plans to follow the footsteps of senior Hollywood star Harrison Ford, who is best known for his performance as the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise, when it comes to the future of the Mission Impossible franchise and his part in it.

Interestingly, Tom Cruise confirmed that he wants to keep making Mission Impossible films just like how Harrison Ford continued to play the lead role in the Indiana Jones franchise, until he turned 80. "Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to be still going. I’ve got 20 years to catch up with him. I hope to keep making ‘Mission: Impossible’ films until I’m his age," stated Cruise, who clearly admires Ford for his dedication to the franchise.

