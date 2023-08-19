Tom Cruise's absence from Scientology HQ for 3 years fuels rumors of his departure from controversial religion

For years, Tom Cruise has symbolized Scientology, but recent reports suggest a seismic shift. The Hollywood superstar appears to have distanced himself from the religion, refraining from visiting its UK headquarters, even though he's been residing in Britain. Cruise's association with Scientology has spurred controversies and conspiracy theories over time. In addition to Cruise, other notable figures like John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright, and Elisabeth Moss have also been linked to Scientology. Currently, Cruise has been basking in the triumph of "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Tom Cruise's Silence: Is he leaving Scientology?

As per The Daily Star's report, Tom Cruise's absence from Scientology's UK headquarters for about three years has ignited speculation of his departure from the contentious faith. Despite being in the same country, Cruise hasn't set foot in the East Grinstead-based headquarters, where the organization resides. This move follows hints that Cruise had been gradually distancing himself from Scientology, previously the religion's poster boy.

Tom Cruise and Scientology: Spiritual Views, Influence, and Recognition Efforts

Scientology, which claims to delve into understanding the spirit's role in relation to the self and others, raises questions about human beings' ownership of their bodies. It's notable that Cruise had previously been observed arriving at the church via helicopter, and his status within Scientology's ranks had bordered on reverence. Reportedly, Cruise even embarked on a campaign to secure Scientology's recognition as a religion in Europe. The religion's influence has left its mark on Cruise's personal life as well.

