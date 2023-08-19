Tom Cruise's absence from Scientology HQ for 3 years fuels rumors of his departure from controversial religion

Tom Cruise has given up on the Controversial religion Scientology after following it for many years .

Written by Prakriti Sahu Published on Aug 19, 2023   |  06:55 PM IST  |  1.2K
Instagram
Tom Cruise has not UK Headquarter for 3 years after begin a Britain (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Cruise's association with Scientology has distanced himself from religion
  • John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright, and Elisabeth Moss have also been linked to Scientology
  • Cruise even embarked on a campaign to secure Scientology's recognition as a religion in Europe

For years, Tom Cruise has symbolized Scientology, but recent reports suggest a seismic shift. The Hollywood superstar appears to have distanced himself from the religion, refraining from visiting its UK headquarters, even though he's been residing in Britain. Cruise's association with Scientology has spurred controversies and conspiracy theories over time. In addition to Cruise, other notable figures like John Travolta, Nancy Cartwright, and Elisabeth Moss have also been linked to Scientology. Currently, Cruise has been basking in the triumph of "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 takes biggest franchise start at box office India; Netts 64 crores in 5 days

Tom Cruise's Silence: Is he leaving Scientology?

As per The Daily Star's report, Tom Cruise's absence from Scientology's UK headquarters for about three years has ignited speculation of his departure from the contentious faith. Despite being in the same country, Cruise hasn't set foot in the East Grinstead-based headquarters, where the organization resides. This move follows hints that Cruise had been gradually distancing himself from Scientology, previously the religion's poster boy.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 India Box Office: Tom Cruise enters Rs 100 crore club; Actioner emerges a HIT

Tom Cruise and Scientology: Spiritual Views, Influence, and Recognition Efforts

Scientology, which claims to delve into understanding the spirit's role in relation to the self and others, raises questions about human beings' ownership of their bodies. It's notable that Cruise had previously been observed arriving at the church via helicopter, and his status within Scientology's ranks had bordered on reverence. Reportedly, Cruise even embarked on a campaign to secure Scientology's recognition as a religion in Europe. The religion's influence has left its mark on Cruise's personal life as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise led Mission Impossible 7 remains steady on first Tuesday at box office India; Netts Rs 4.50 crores

Advertisement

FAQ'S

What made Tom Cruise so famous?
Cruise began acting in the early 1980s and made his breakthrough with leading roles in the comedy film Risky Business (1983) and action film Top Gun (1986). Critical acclaim came with his roles in the dramas The Color of Money (1986), Rain Man (1988), and Born on the Fourth of July (1989).
Is Tom Cruise a billionaire or a millionaire?
Tom Cruise has been famous for pretty much our entire lives, so yeah: the dude is rich. And not just normal ~celebrity millionaire~ rich. Tom is worth over half a billion dollars thanks to his lengthy career as a permanent A-lister.
Which movie made Tom Cruise famous?
Risky Business (1983), which garnered his first nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.
About The Author
Prakriti Sahu
Prakriti Sahu

My love for this genre knows no bounds, and I have honed my skills to breathe life into characters, settings, and storyl... Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!