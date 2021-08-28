Tom Cruise's BMW stolen while shooting Mission: Impossible 7 in Birmingham

Tom Cruise's BMW was stolen when he was shooting in Birmingham. The BMW X7 was used to carry the celebrity, who was in town shooting sequences for the seventh installment of the Mission: Impossible series. The car was stolen on Church Street , where it was parked outside the Grand Hotel, where Cruise was staying, according to the Sun.

The SUV stolen, is believed to be carrying some of the actor's baggage and possessions, which were allegedly worth thousands of pounds. According to police, the vehicle was found "a short time later" in Smethwick, approximately three miles away, but the contents were allegedly gone. Interestingly, the 59-year-old has been creating a sensation in the Midlands all week, and was seen wearing a black suit and sunglasses in Birmingham's Grand Central retail mall, which had been converted into an Abu Dhabi airport for shooting.

Meanwhile, Cruise was also spotted shooting in front of a row of stores above New Street station's main concourse, where fans had gathered to watch the movie star. Last weekend, Cruise was seen outside one of the city's Indian eateries. According to The Guardian, he liked his chicken tikka masala so much that he ordered it again after finishing his first dish.

Interestingly, Cruise, who is believed to be dating co-star Hayley Atwell, was forced to make an emergency helicopter landing in a Warwickshire garden earlier this week owing to the temporary closure of nearby Coventry Airport. Meanwhile, “Mission: Impossible 7,” in which Cruise reprises his role as suave agent Ethan Hunt, is set to be released in May 2022, after the pandemic delayed shoot in Italy, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

