Coronavirus makes it 'Mission: Impossible' for Tom Cruise to film for MI 7; Deets Inside

Following the Coronavirus outbreak, Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 cancelled filming schedule in Venice. The production was closed after 150 confirmed cases of the virus were reported.

There is no mission that is impossible for Ethan Hunt. However, it seems like even Hunt can't get past this mission. After the Coronavirus affected No Time To Die, the deadly disease has now impacted the filming of Mission: Impossible 7. The seventh movie in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Tom Cruise return for yet another challenge. While he seems to be prepared for a few more death-defying stunts, he and the crew don't want to risk playing with death especially with the coronavirus scare prevailing in the world.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the makers of Mission: Impossible 7 announced pack up in Venice due to the Coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The movie was scheduled to film scenes in the country. However, after more than 150 confirmed Coronavirus cases were reported, the production house decided to cancel the filming schedule.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” a spokesperson for Paramount said in a statement, THR reported. "During this hiatus we want to be mindful of the concerns of the crew and are allowing them to return home until production starts. We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves," the studio added.

