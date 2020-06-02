Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible 7 to resume filming in September; team to start with outdoor scenes first

A report in Variety states that the Tom Cruise starrer will restart their filming work from September and that the cast and crew will film outdoor scenes first.

As per the latest news reports, the highly anticipated film, Mission: Impossible 7 starring Tom Cruise will resume their production work in the month of September. A report in Variety states that Tom Cruise starrer will restart their filming work from September and that the cast and crew will film outdoor scenes first. The news reports further add that Mission: Impossible 7's first assistant director Tommy Gormley reportedly revealed that the team hopes to shoot in all the countries that they had initially planned. The film had to suspend their production work which was meant to start in Italy.

The cast and crew did not undertake any work in Italy, as the global outbreak of the novel Coronavirus had led to the suspension of foreign air travel. Now the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer are pretty hopeful that they can shoot the outdoor scenes first in the countries that they had planned before the COVID-19 outbreak. According to news reports, the team of the much-awaited Mission: Impossible 7 is looking forward to shooting in the UK and then head to other countries.

Many Hollywood flicks took a massive hit when the Coronavirus scare left the entire world under stringent lockdowns. The filming and production work was suspended and makers stopped their respective work on their films. Many Hollywood films that were due for a release had to postpone their film releases. Films like Daniel Craig's No Time To Die, Mulan, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984, Fast and Furious 9, MCU's Black Widow all have been postponed from their original release dates.

