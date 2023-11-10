Tom Ellis welcomes baby daughter "Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer" with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer; PICS Inside

Tom Ellis, Lucifer star, and wife Meaghan Oppenheimer welcome their third daughter, Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer, sharing the joyous news on Instagram.

Written by Nidhi Joshi Updated on Nov 10, 2023
Instagram
Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer (Instagram)

Key Highlight

Tom Ellis is blessed with a baby girl! The Lucifer star welcomed his third daughter with his wife Meaghan Oppenheimer on 8th November 2023. Tom promptly shared the heartwarming news on Instagram, unveiling snapshots, and sharing his excitement with the world. Read on to know more details. 

Tom Ellis Welcomes baby daughter with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer

Recently, Ellis shared the good news on social media via Instagram. He revealed the snaps of his newly born daughter with wife Meaghan Oppenheimer from the hospital. Ellis revealed the name of his daughter as "Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer." The couple had the baby via surrogacy.

The Once Upon A Time star posted the picture with a heartfelt caption saying, "Our daughter Dolly Ellis-Oppenheimer was born on November 8th". The 44-year-old star also mentioned the end of SAG-AFTRA Strike upon arrival of his baby. He wrote, "..and within five hours of being alive she single-handedly ended the SAG strike. We love her. Huge thank you to our amazing surrogate (Double heart emoji)."

Fans and Friends shared blessings and love

Ellis's friends and followers congratulated the new parents and shared immense love on the post. Drew Powell agreed with Tom on SAG Strike, saying, "Thanks for the assist Dolly! Welcome to the world BTW…(single red-heart emoji)," Want You singer Alex Sampson also congratulated writing, "Congratulations Tom!! This is so beautiful (Red heart emoji and joining hands emoji)."

One of the fans wrote, "Congrats Lucifer for your little Nephilim," referring to Tom's most popular role of Lucifer. Another chimed in, "Precious little treasure!!! Congratulations to both of you for this new life! Wishing you all the best ❤️❤️. All the blessings for this little gem!!" 

A look into Tom Ellis's family

This recent addition marks the first daughter for Tom Ellis and Meaghan Oppenheimer, who exchanged vows in 2019. Prior to this, Tom welcomed his first daughter, Nora Ellis, 18, with Estelle Morgan, and his second daughter, Florence Elsie Ellis, 15, with his former wife of 8 years Tamzin Outhwaite

The former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man of the Week and Meghan have been dating each other since 2015, before tying the knot in 2019. 

FAQs

Is Tom Ellis still married to Meaghan Oppenheimer?
Yes, Tom is married to Meaghan since 2019
How many daughters does Tom Ellis have?
Tom have three daughters now post birth of his third daught Dolly
What is Meaghan Oppenheimer famous for?
Meaghan is famous for writings in Broken (2016), Fear the Walking Dead (2015) and We Are Your Friends (2015)
