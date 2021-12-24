Tom Felton calls Emma Watson 'the competitive one' as he shares funny BTS video ahead of Harry Potter reunion

Tom Felton lauded Emma Watson as "the competitive one" as he shared an adorable behind-the-scenes video from the Harry Potter films. In the video, a very young Tom, Emma and Daniel Radcliffe can be seen playing some games with each other to decide who ultimately wins.

Tagging Emma Watson on Instagram, Felton shared the video as a throwback post. The timing couldn't be better as Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is scheduled to be released on January 1. Fans took to the comments section to pen their appreciation for the cast members and how Tom's post made them nostalgic beyond means. Some Potterheads even wished for the reunion episode to get released faster than the date slated!

Felton and Watson engaged in a game with Daniel Radcliffe and other kids cheering them on to win! Emma made sure to take the crown as she defeated Tom by scoring more points than him. The video seemed to be from the production of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone that is, the first movie, as the students were gathered in Hogwarts' practice ground with their broomsticks!

The reunion will also include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch. Harry Potter directors David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates shall also make appearances.

