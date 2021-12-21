Tom Felton reflects on being part of Harry Potter franchise, admits fame 'can really affect you'

When Tom Felton was cast as sneering Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, he was catapulted into international fame alongside fellow unknowns Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. Malfoy is arguably the most prominent character among the franchise's younger cast outside of the core Golden Trio, and Felton played him in all eight films. Since then, he's appeared in films like A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting and The Flash.

The Harry Potter franchise is gearing up for a big year in 2021. The 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, was celebrated in November, and everyone involved has been reflecting. In fact, HBO Max is hosting a massive Harry Potter reunion, with Radcliffe, Grint, and Watson among the cast members. On January 1, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will be available for streaming, taking fans on a journey through the franchise's history. Felton is one of the many cast members taking part in the event, which isn't surprising given his long-time devotion to the show.

In a recent interview with Square Mile, Felton discussed his Harry Potter-induced fame. The actor pondered whether the immense pressure and attention that comes with starring in a successful international franchise burdens him in any way. The answer is no, as it turns out. As per Screenrant, Felton said, “It can really affect you. I try to do as best as I can, really. We don’t really have too many examples – bearing in mind that when we did it, 20 years ago, obviously there was no social media. There wasn’t anything at all. To suddenly be in this world now where you can type in God knows what… I banned my mum from Googling me.”

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will stream on HBO Max on January 1.