Tom Felton reveals why playing 'evil wizard' Draco Malfoy was not 'cool' for him during his school years

Tom Felton famously played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter films and while fans would believe that starring in the Potterverse films would have made him the most popular boy at school, in a recent interview, Felton revealed how that wasn't quite the case and how playing a negative character onscreen had an effect on his life offscreen.

The actor opened up on how playing Draco Malfoy didn't get him dates saying, "Some people really struggle with the idea that I wasn't this special, popular kid, but I was walking around with dyed hair and played an evil wizard. It wasn't cool. It did me no favors with the girls", via People. Nonetheless, the actor believes that if he was offered to play Malfoy again, he would be game for it.

Previously, while speaking to People, Felton had revealed last year that he would be ready to play Draco again and added, "If you're asking me will I dye my hair blonde again to be Draco, abso-bloody-lutely. Either [him or his father, Lucius]. I'll play Draco's kid if you really want!" The actor maintained that he has gotten possessive about the character and would feel different if someone else played it.

The actor recently got together with the original case of the films including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Matthew Lewis and more for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion special. During the special episode, Felton spoke about several things including his close bond with Emma Watson with whom he has sparked dating rumours on several occasions.

