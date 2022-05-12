Tom Felton weighs in on a potential on-screen reunion between him and Daniel Radcliffe under one condition

Bring the pair back. Fans of the Harry Potter franchise have adored the rivalry between the chosen one and Draco Malfoy throughout the film series. In a chat with Digital Spy, via Screenrant, Tom Felton weighed in reappearing on-screen alongside Daniel Radcliffe once again while he joked that it could only happen if Radcliffe plays the villain this time around.

The two child actors first shared screen space in 2001 in the first edition of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Ever since the end of the legendary movie series, the duo has not worked on any other project together. Radcliffe and Felton reunited in 2022 on the sets of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts as they celebrated the long-lasting legacy of the characters in the movie. Felton's character was part of the dark side, his character arc at the end of the last movie changed all perspectives on Draco's likeability though he did have a stronghold on the fandom even as a villainous character.

While promoting his latest role in London's West End, Felton talked about the two coming together on screen in some capacity as he elaborated, "We all talk about doing something again in all different ways, Daniel and I have often joked about the idea of when we do work together again, he'll be the villain and I'll be the hero."

Meanwhile, Radcliffe has been the talk of the town with his blockbuster release The Lost City starring him in a villain's role opposite Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

