Tom Ford criticizes Jared Leto’s House Of Gucci performance; Says his talent was ‘buried under prosthetics’

Tom Ford who was recently portrayed in the fashion film House of Gucci recently shared his thoughts on the film while speaking to Air Mail. He said: “I recently survived a screening of the two-hour-and-37-minute film that is House of Gucci. The shiny, ambitious, beautifully filmed and costumed tale of greed and murder is stunning by the sheer number of stars that have been cast. The movie rivals the nighttime soap Dynasty for subtlety but does so with a much bigger budget.”

While Tom had no remarks for actor Reeve Carney who essayed the designer’s role in the film, he did comment on other actors’ performance. While Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons and Adam Driver were raved about by the designer, Jared Leto and Al Pacino received poor reviews. “At times, when Al Pacino, as Aldo Gucci, and Jared Leto, as Aldo’s son Paolo Gucci, were on-screen, I was not completely sure that I wasn’t watching a Saturday Night Live version of the tale,” he said.

Tom added, “Leto’s brilliance as an actor is literally buried under latex prosthetics. Both performers are given license to be absolute hams—and not of the prosciutto variety. They must have had fun. Paolo, whom I met on several occasions, was indeed eccentric and did some wacky things, but his overall demeanour was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally challenged character of Leto’s performance.”

Tom also reflected on finding humour in the movie which is actually tragic at best. “I was deeply sad for several days after watching House of Gucci, a reaction that I think only those of us who knew the players and the play will feel. It was hard for me to see the humour and camp in something that was so bloody. In real life, none of it was camp. It was at times absurd, but ultimately it was tragic. But with Gaga’s and Driver’s strong performances, powerful over-the-top portrayals by the entire cast, impeccable costumes, stunning sets, and beautiful cinematography, the film, I suspect, will be a hit. Splash the Gucci name across things and they usually sell,” he concluded.

