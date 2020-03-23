Tom Hank shares an update on his health after being infected with Coronavirus
— Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) March 23, 2020
Meanwhile, Wilson on Sunday posted a video of herself rapping "Hip hop hooray". The Instagram post was captioned: "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it.” On March 12, Hanks announced that he and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus. They've been self-isolating at a rented home in Australia after being released from the hospital last week.
Hanks had made the trip to Australia to begin filming Baz Luhrmann's as-yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic. The actor will essay the role of Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker in the film. The production on the movie was halted following Hanks' diagnosis. It is believed that Hanks and Wilson contracted the coronavirus in the US, or while traveling from the States to Australia.
Add new comment